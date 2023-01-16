SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Mount Pleasant

Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for Saturday's drawing at the Johnnie Dodds...
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for Saturday's drawing at the Johnnie Dodds Boulevard Publix store.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said someone who purchased a $50,000 lottery ticket in Mount Pleasant is now $50,000 richer.

The ticket was purchased at the Publix store on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard for Saturday’s drawing, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. It matched four of the first five numbers drawn plus the Powerball number.

The winning numbers for the main Powerball drawing on Saturday were 24-26-39-47-57, with a Powerball of 23.

Another ticket sold at the QuikTrip in Fort Mill also won $50,000 with the Double Play option. Armstrong said the Double Play drawing is held after the regular Powerball drawing and the player also matched four of the first five numbers and the red Powerball number. The winning numbers for Saturday’s Double Play drawing were 17-19-31-33-64, with a Powerball of 13.

The odds of winning $50,000 are 1 in 913,129, Armstrong said.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing is $416 million.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges after Beaufort County deputies say he led them on a brief chase...
Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death
Charleston County deputies responded to Marvin's Barber Shop on Savage Road on the morning of...
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
Missing 14-year-old found

Latest News

Homeowners and renters in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties who had damage to their...
Deadline for FEMA disaster assistance from Ian is one week away
Charleston’s MUSC plans to present an award to one of its own Tuesday as part of its ongoing...
MUSC to honor staff member for work toward diversity, inclusion
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One week left to apply for FEMA disaster assistance from Ian
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC to honor staff member for work toward diversity, inclusion