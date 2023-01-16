Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said someone who purchased a $50,000 lottery ticket in Mount Pleasant is now $50,000 richer.

The ticket was purchased at the Publix store on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard for Saturday’s drawing, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. It matched four of the first five numbers drawn plus the Powerball number.

The winning numbers for the main Powerball drawing on Saturday were 24-26-39-47-57, with a Powerball of 23.

Another ticket sold at the QuikTrip in Fort Mill also won $50,000 with the Double Play option. Armstrong said the Double Play drawing is held after the regular Powerball drawing and the player also matched four of the first five numbers and the red Powerball number. The winning numbers for Saturday’s Double Play drawing were 17-19-31-33-64, with a Powerball of 13.

The odds of winning $50,000 are 1 in 913,129, Armstrong said.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing is $416 million.

