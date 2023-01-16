Stingrays drop Sunday finale to Florida

SC Lottery
The South Carolina Stingrays (21-7-3-1) dropped the final of a four-game week to the Florida Everblades (21-8-3-2) by a score of 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum.(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (21-7-3-1) dropped the final of a four-game week to the Florida Everblades (21-8-3-2) by a score of 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Joe Pendenza netted the first goal of the contest at the 4:13 mark of the second period for the 1-0 lead. Pendenza carried the puck from center ice and snapped a shot over the blocker of Tyler Wall for the lone goal through the first two periods of play.

Florida doubled the lead on Brad Morrison’s second tally of the year 1:05 into the third frame. On the power play, Morrison skated to the left circle and fired a shot past the glove of Wall for the 2-0 advantage.

Kevin O’Neil cut the deficit in half midway through the third period on his 12th marker of the season. O’Neil swatted a rebound over the glove of Cam Johnson for the Stingrays’ lone goal of the contest.

With Wall pulled and time winding down, Pendenza flipped a puck down the ice for Oliver Chau’s ninth goal of the year. Chau’s empty-net tally iced the game with 41 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Stingrays return to action next Friday, January 20th, as they head south to take on the Jacksonville Icemen at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

