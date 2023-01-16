SC Lottery
Trailer for Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ is out

The trailer for Judy Blume's "Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret" is out now. (Source: Lionsgate Movies via CNN Newsource)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – A classic coming-of-age novel written for teens and older children is getting a big screen adaptation this year.

Judy Blume’s “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” hits theaters on April 28.

The story features 11-year-old Margaret as she is raised by a Christian mother and Jewish father. Because of her parents’ interfaith marriage, Margaret doesn’t have a personal affiliation with either religion.

First published in 1970, the book was notable for exploring the themes of religion with young readers, as well as common coming-of-age concepts like sex and relationships.

The film stars Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret and Rachel McAdams as Margaret’s mother, Barbara. Kathy Bates and Benny Safdie costar, and the movie’s score will be composed by Hans Zimmer.

