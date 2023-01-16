Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island.

The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Investigators say a pedestrian who was crossing U.S. 278 was struck by a 2007 Saturn Aura traveling south. The pedestrian died from injuries suffered in the crash.

None of the three people in the vehicle were injured, Tidwell said.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

