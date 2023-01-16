SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island.

The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Investigators say a pedestrian who was crossing U.S. 278 was struck by a 2007 Saturn Aura traveling south. The pedestrian died from injuries suffered in the crash.

None of the three people in the vehicle were injured, Tidwell said.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges after Beaufort County deputies say he led them on a brief chase...
Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death
Charleston County deputies responded to Marvin's Barber Shop on Savage Road on the morning of...
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
Missing 14-year-old found

Latest News

Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for Saturday's drawing at the Johnnie Dodds...
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Mount Pleasant
Homeowners and renters in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties who had damage to their...
Deadline for FEMA disaster assistance from Ian is one week away
GasBuddy, which surveys approximately 3,000 gas stations each week, said the average price per...
SC gas prices fall a few cents after ups and downs nationwide