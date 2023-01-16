Warming up with a few chances to get wet this week!
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a cold start to our Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the Lowcountry with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62.
TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. A Few Showers Late. High 72.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 76.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Late. High 74.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered PM Showers. High 63.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 61.
