1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Bonneau

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County Monday night.
By Marissa Lute and Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and another was taken to a hospital after a crash near Bonneau Monday night.

The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says the crash involved a 2005 GMC Sierra and a 2018 Kia.

Tidwell says the Kia was traveling west on Black Oak Road and the GMC was traveling east when the two hit each other. The Kia then went off the side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the Kia was killed in the crash. The GMC’s driver was taken to a hospital with injuries.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

