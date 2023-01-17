SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

62-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by school bus, police say

Police said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike. (SOURCE : WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A 62-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed by a school bus in Indiana on Tuesday, according to authorities.

First responders in Evansville were called to an accident shortly before 9 a.m. where they said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike.

Police said the driver of the bus fully cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which they said is normal protocol after a fatal accident.

Investigators said the bus was traveling northbound when it made a westbound turn onto another street where it collided with Leroy on his bicycle.

WFIE reports no students or other passengers were on the school bus during the accident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Bonneau
Arthur Ravenel, Jr. was 95 years old.
Former State Sen. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. dies at 95, family says
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for Saturday's drawing at the Johnnie Dodds...
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Mount Pleasant
As of January, 2023, the Moselle property in Colleton County where 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh...
What we know so far about the Murdaugh double murder at Moselle
Randolph Murdaugh III had four children – including Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh who is...
Murdaugh family tree explained

Latest News

Elon Musk is facing a class-action lawsuit involving Tesla stock owners.
Jury selected for Elon Musk trial about Tesla buyout tweets
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Alex Murdaugh’s 19 indictments and 99 financial charges explained
FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is...
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter
Broadband access will soon be available at seven community centers across Berkeley County.
Broadband access coming to seven Berkeley Co. community centers
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead, including 6 children