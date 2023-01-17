SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most valuable player after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to win basketball's NBA Finals championship, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to host the 2022 NBA Finals champions at the White House on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth title since 2015 when they beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the best-of-seven series in June. Finals MVP Stephen Curry is among the players expected to be in attendance.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are scheduled to be there to welcome their home-state team to the White House.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Bonneau
Arthur Ravenel, Jr. was 95 years old.
Former State Sen. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. dies at 95, family says
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for Saturday's drawing at the Johnnie Dodds...
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Mount Pleasant
As of January, 2023, the Moselle property in Colleton County where 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh...
What we know so far about the Murdaugh double murder at Moselle
Charleston's MLK Day Parade begins at 10:30 a.m.
Charleston remembers MLK at annual downtown parade

Latest News

A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ continues
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead, including 6 children
Officials said a bald eagle that flew into powerlines in Wisconsin caused hundreds of power...
Officials: Bald eagle flies into power lines, causes outages for hundreds
Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the...
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest
Three people were hurt in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex north of Amarillo, Texas, on...
3 hurt in fire at Texas oil refinery