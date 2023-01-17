Broadband access coming to seven Berkeley Co. community centers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Google has funded a $43,000 grant that will benefit Berkeley County residents.

Broadband access will soon be available at seven community centers across Berkeley County, including: Cross Community Center, Alvin Recreation Center, Tri-Community Center, Wassamassaw Recreation Center, Keith School, Town of Jamestown Library and St. Stephen American Legion Hut Library.

The Chamber of Commerce says it’s crucial for the underserved, rural areas.

“This is going to give those communities access to resources to help them improve their training, improve their health quality, for us to be able to get networking out there, opportunities to educational programs,” CEO of Berkeley Chamber of Commerce Elaine Morgan said.

Officials believe the internet access will benefit residents of all ages and say this is a huge step in the right direction.

Berkeley County Council Member, Caldwell Pinckney said, “Being able to communicate, not just on a normal circumstance, but particularly in emergency situations. Bad weather, whatever the case may be, because any and all types of emergencies you know will come up during one of these times, so it’s important in that regard.”

Resources at their fingertips, and Morgan says it’s a win-win.

“Being out in a rural community, I find that they do not get information in a timely basis, and a lot of times they don’t get the correct information, so working with our agencies, they will be able to access that also to help the people who have needs,” Morgan said.

A challenge in the county is transportation.

They say they’re working on a plan to fix this, so residents can get to the sites to use the internet.

“A lot of churches in the immediate area and rural area, they do have church vans to assist with that process,” Pinckney said.

The county’s goal is to have the internet access up and running in the next six months.

