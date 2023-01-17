Charleston Co. Library receives funding for community fridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County Public Library program that provides free fruit and vegetables to areas of higher food insecurity received $10,000 in grant and donation funds.

The library’s Free and Fresh Community Fridge program currently has stations at three branches: the John L. Dart Library, Otranto Road and St. Paul’s/Hollywood.

A donation from the South Carolina Stingrays will be used to purchase produce for the two fridges at open branches.

The library system was also awarded a mini-grant from the Center for Rural and Primary Healthcare in collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“We are grateful that these organizations recognize how we are working to meet the needs of our community’s hunger and health so we may continue providing this vital service,” CCPL Deputy Director Natalie Hauff said. “This funding will be used to directly feed our community in conjunction with our food literacy programming aimed at enriching the lives of our patrons through culinary and health education.”

In addition to the grants, the program is also funded by donations including produce donations from the community.

