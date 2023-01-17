SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Digital Corridor’s iFiveK set to return in April

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Charleston’s tech community is preparing to host another 5K event this spring.

The Charleston Digital Corridor’s iFiveK is will return on April 27 at 6:30 p.m. The starting line will be at the Charleston Tech Center on Morrison Drive.

Runners will make a rectangular loop in the neighborhood adjacent to the tech center.

Registration for the 5K is open at the event’s website. The evening race is limited to 500 race participants.

The 5K made its debut in 2007 and organizers say it has become a favorite annual race and network event with Charleston’s tech professionals.

Proceeds from the iFiveK support the Charleston Digital Corridor’s education and diversity initiatives.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Bonneau
Arthur Ravenel, Jr. was 95 years old.
Former State Sen. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. dies at 95, family says
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for Saturday's drawing at the Johnnie Dodds...
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Mount Pleasant
As of January, 2023, the Moselle property in Colleton County where 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh...
What we know so far about the Murdaugh double murder at Moselle
Randolph Murdaugh III had four children – including Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh who is...
Murdaugh family tree explained