Charleston Digital Corridor’s iFiveK set to return in April

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Charleston’s tech community is preparing to host another 5K event this spring.

The Charleston Digital Corridor’s iFiveK is will return on April 27 at 6:30 p.m. The starting line will be at the Charleston Tech Center on Morrison Drive.

Runners will make a rectangular loop in the neighborhood adjacent to the tech center.

Registration for the 5K is open at the event’s website. The evening race is limited to 500 race participants.

The 5K made its debut in 2007 and organizers say it has become a favorite annual race and network event with Charleston’s tech professionals.

Proceeds from the iFiveK support the Charleston Digital Corridor’s education and diversity initiatives.

