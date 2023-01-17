SC Lottery
Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday

By Steven Ardary
Jan. 17, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman is celebrating a milestone birthday, turning 100 years old on Tuesday.

Mary L. Smith Taylor turned 100 years old Tuesday.

Born and raised in Charleston, Taylor is a mother to 10, a grandmother and great grandmother.

She’s been a member of Shiloh A.M.E. Church for over 50 years and worked at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Taylor’s family says she loves cooking with some of her favorite dishes being macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits, okra soup and cornbread.

