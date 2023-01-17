SC Lottery
CofC’s Bolon Earns CAA Player of the Week Honors

College of Charleston guard Dalton Bolon (3) drives past North Carolina A&T forward Marcus...
College of Charleston guard Dalton Bolon (3) drives past North Carolina A&T forward Marcus Watson (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By CofC Athletics
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. - After leading the scoring efforts for the No. 22 Cougars to two victories, College of Charleston graduate student grad Dalton Bolon has been named the CAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Bolon averaged 18.5 points and 4.5 rebounds on 50% shooting and 50% from three in a 2-0 week for No. 22 Charleston. The Ohioan scored 16 points in 26 minutes and added five rebounds in the Cougars’ 71-69 victory on Wednesday at UNCW before tallying 21 points and four rebounds while going 6-of-11 from three to help Charleston pull away from an upset-minded Elon squad. Bolon was Charleston’s leading scorer in both contests on the week.

