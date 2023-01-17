Coroner IDs driver killed in Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified a 25-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 Sunday.

Saquan Powell, from Santee, died at the scene from multiple blunt force and internal injuries, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

The crash happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m., the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver died on the scene, Tidwell said.

The highway patrol is investigating.

