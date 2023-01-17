Coroner IDs driver killed in Orangeburg Co. crash
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified a 25-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 Sunday.
Saquan Powell, from Santee, died at the scene from multiple blunt force and internal injuries, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.
The crash happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m., the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell.
The driver died on the scene, Tidwell said.
The highway patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.