Harris Jr. Tabbed Big South Player of the Week After Two 30-Point Performances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charleston Southern’s Claudell Harris Jr. has earned Big South Player of the Week plaudits for January 16, the league office has announced. It marks the second time this season a CSU player has earned the nod.

THE CLAUDELL HARRIS JR. SHOW, PT. TOO MANY

Claudell Harris Jr. has been on a tear for Charleston Southern, turning in two 30-point performances this past week. He finished with 34 points in a dominate 37-point win over High Point Wednesday, leading CSU to its first 3-2 start in Big South play since 2015. He followed that performance up with 31 on the road at Radford, leading a comeback charge that fell just a few possessions short.

ONE AFTER THE OTHER

Harris Jr. had a career night to pace the impressive Charleston Southern effort against High Point, amassing a career-best 34 points on 13-18 shooting from the field. He added seven boards, four dimes, a block and a steal to his line, turning in a complete performance in dominate fashion. He had his second career night in the next contest, finishing the Radford game with 31 for his second-straight 30-point game. The sophomore wing has only gotten better down the stretch of the season, as his last two lines prove the point.

