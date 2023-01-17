SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Harris Jr. Tabbed Big South Player of the Week After Two 30-Point Performances

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By CSU Athletics
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charleston Southern’s Claudell Harris Jr. has earned Big South Player of the Week plaudits for January 16, the league office has announced. It marks the second time this season a CSU player has earned the nod.

THE CLAUDELL HARRIS JR. SHOW, PT. TOO MANY

Claudell Harris Jr. has been on a tear for Charleston Southern, turning in two 30-point performances this past week. He finished with 34 points in a dominate 37-point win over High Point Wednesday, leading CSU to its first 3-2 start in Big South play since 2015. He followed that performance up with 31 on the road at Radford, leading a comeback charge that fell just a few possessions short.

ONE AFTER THE OTHER

Harris Jr. had a career night to pace the impressive Charleston Southern effort against High Point, amassing a career-best 34 points on 13-18 shooting from the field. He added seven boards, four dimes, a block and a steal to his line, turning in a complete performance in dominate fashion. He had his second career night in the next contest, finishing the Radford game with 31 for his second-straight 30-point game. The sophomore wing has only gotten better down the stretch of the season, as his last two lines prove the point.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges after Beaufort County deputies say he led them on a brief chase...
Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death
Charleston County deputies responded to Marvin's Barber Shop on Savage Road on the morning of...
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten

Latest News

College of Charleston guard Dalton Bolon (3) drives past North Carolina A&T forward Marcus...
CofC’s Bolon Earns CAA Player of the Week Honors
College of Charleston's Ben Burnham (25) dribbles the ball against the defense of William &...
No. 18 College of Charleston wins 18th straight over William & Mary
After an undefeated week, the College of Charleston men’s basketball team moved up four spots...
CofC men’s basketball jumps four spots to No. 18 in AP Poll
VIDEO: Joyner, White meet fans in North Charleston
VIDEO: Joyner, White meet fans in North Charleston