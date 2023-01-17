SC Lottery
Jerry Brown dismissed as head football coach at Berkeley

Berkeley announced on Wednesday that Dr. Jerry Brown was returning as head football coach in 2021
Berkeley announced on Wednesday that Dr. Jerry Brown was returning as head football coach in 2021(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dr. Jerry Brown, who led Berkeley High to 3 state championships in his first run with the school, said that he had been dismissed as the head football coach on Tuesday.

Brown was brought back to Berkeley almost exactly 2 years ago for, what he said, was a “dream scenario” of coaching the Stags again.

But he said that it quickly “became a nightmare” due to the pandemic the first season and an illness with his wife and injuries to his players in the 2nd season.

Overall, Brown went 5-15 in the last 2 seasons and the coach said he was told by school administration that his services would no longer be needed.

Brown said he has “no regrets” about his decision to come back to Berkeley or his time with the Stags. He also said he still enjoys coaching but doesn’t know what’s on the horizon for him.

Brown was inducted into the South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2018 and in 2020 Berkeley honored him by naming the players entrance to the stadium after him.

Over his total 35 year coaching career, Brown has won 5 state titles and 296 games.

