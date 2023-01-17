SC Lottery
Man facing charges in connection to chase in Ravenel

William Jeffrey Bryant, 31, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, receiving stolen...
William Jeffrey Bryant, 31, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, receiving stolen goods with a value between $2,000 and $10,000, and contempt of court, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested two people following a chase in the Ravenel area involving a truck that had been reported stolen.

William Jeffrey Bryant, 31, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, receiving stolen goods with a value between $2,000 and $10,000, and contempt of court, according to court documents.

A second person was arrested on an outstanding warrant for petty larceny, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop at approximately 3:40 a.m. Monday on a red Ford F-250 truck that had been reported stolen out of Charleston County. The driver, later identified as Bryant, did not stop for blue lights and drove at up to 100 mph for approximately five minutes before getting stuck in mud on County Line Road, deputies say.

Both Bryant and the passenger, whose name was not immediately released by the sheriff’s office, were arrested.

Bryant was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Jail records show a judge set bond at $50,000 on the failure to stop charge and at $10,000 on the receiving stolen goods charge.

