Man hospitalized after Beaufort Co. shooting

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Lady’s Island that left a man injured.

It happened on Hazel Farms Road at 4:05 p.m.

Investigators say a man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to a nearby hospital.

People in the area should expect an increased law enforcement presence as deputies process the scene and collect evidence.

The sheriff’s office did not say if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-277

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

