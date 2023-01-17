Mount Pleasant leaders ask public to weigh in on trail plans

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant will be hosting a public input session Tuesday as part of the Mount Pleasant Way plan so the public can weigh in on various trail projects.

Mount Pleasant residents will have the opportunity to contribute their opinion on what types of amenities they would like to see on the various trails.

The intent of this project is to provide safe and efficient alternative modes of transportation for visitors and residents of Mount Pleasant. While the project will take years to complete, Mount Pleasant leaders want public input on the new multi-use paths.

Surveys are available for multiple trails in the town and include more information on the proposed projects. The surveys let the public chime in on general support of the trails and amenities they would like to see included.

The Mathis Ferry Trail is one project that will run along the north side of Mathis Ferry Road. The town of Mount Pleasant will be hosting a public meeting Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Mount Pleasant resident Jayson Wingfield says the area has everything he needs and hopes the trail can expand even further.

“If it can connect further down and wrap all the way to waterfront park under the bridge I think it would get a lot of use,” Wingfield says, “People who either want to work out or go for a nice stroll can enjoy that for that.”

Other projects that residents can weigh in on include the Kenny Mile Trail, a proposed multi-use path that would run along Highway 17 from Porchers Bluff Road to Park West Boulevard.

More information on the US 17 trail can be found here.

