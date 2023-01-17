SC Lottery
No. 18 College of Charleston wins 18th straight over William & Mary

College of Charleston's Ben Burnham (25) dribbles the ball against the defense of William &...
College of Charleston's Ben Burnham (25) dribbles the ball against the defense of William & Mary's Noah Collier (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charleston, S.C., Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)(Mic Smith | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic scored 17 points and Dalton Bolon added 15 points as No. 18 College of Charleston won its 18th straight with an 82-54 victory over William & Mary on Monday.

The Cougars (19-1, 7-0 Colonial Athletic Association), whose 19 wins are the most in Division I, extended the nation’s longest winning streak and remained a perfect 13-0 at home this season.

William & Mary (8-11, 3-3) fell behind in a hurry and had their two-game win streak snapped.

Charleston didn’t shoot the ball particularly well – hitting just 38 percent from floor – but that didn’t stop the Cougars from connecting on a season high 16 3-pointers against the Tribe.

College of Charleston dominated the glass, grabbing 18 offensive rebounds that led to 18 second-chance points.

Charleston came out hot, scoring on their first six offensive possessions, quickly built a double-digit lead. Reyne Smith’s 3-pointer gave the Cougars a 14-2 lead less than four minutes into the game.

Charleston continued to increase its advantage throughout the first half, using a 12-3 run and grabbed a 33-14 lead on Brzovic’s putback with 8:31 to play in the first half.

The second half was much of the same as the Cougars built a 32-point edge.

Ben Burnham came off the bench to chip in 13 points, while Smith finished with 13, including four 3-pointers.

William & Mary was led by Ben Wight’s 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

William & Mary: The Tribe came in with two straight victories and the CAA rookie of the week award winner Charlie Williams. But the team was quickly in the hole as Charleston opened a 13-point lead less than five minutes in.

College of Charleston: The Cougars have continued their success in long-range shooting. They connected on a season’s best 16 3-pointers a game after getting 15 in a win over Elon this past Saturday.

UP NEXT

William & Mary goes to Delaware on Thursday night.

College of Charleston goes to Monmouth on Thursday night.

