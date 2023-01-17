SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Man stops car in middle of highway, eats Taco Bell

Police said a man who stopped his vehicle in the middle of the highway was eating Taco Bell and smelled of alcohol. (SOURCE: WXIX)
By Ken Baker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Ohio police arrested a man early Friday morning after they said he stopped in the middle of a highway to eat tacos.

The video shows the man, who Cincinnati police identified as 53-year-old Gregory Powell, as he leaves his car in the center lane of Interstate 75 and heads for the highway’s shoulder. WXIX reports he stayed there for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.

Responding officers said they found Powell eating food from Taco Bell and smelled of alcohol.

When they asked why he stopped, officers said Powell told them he was worried for his daughter.

Authorities said he now faces a DUI charge.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges after Beaufort County deputies say he led them on a brief chase...
Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death
Charleston County deputies responded to Marvin's Barber Shop on Savage Road on the morning of...
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County Monday night.
Troopers on scene of injury crash near Bonneau
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
Memorial for Lisa Marie Presley to be held at Graceland
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office building
Georgetown Co. authorities locate missing 15-year-old
Randolph Murdaugh III had four children – including Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh who is...
Murdaugh family tree explained