SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.(Todd Chrisley / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – Realty TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to report to two separate federal prisons Tuesday.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.

It will be a far cry from the lavish lifestyle for which the Atlanta real estate tycoon and his family became known.

Both also got three years of probation.

The two have maintained their innocence, and their lawyers have said the couple plans to appeal the verdict in their case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Bonneau
Arthur Ravenel, Jr. was 95 years old.
Former State Sen. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. dies at 95, family says
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for Saturday's drawing at the Johnnie Dodds...
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Mount Pleasant
Charleston's MLK Day Parade begins at 10:30 a.m.
Charleston remembers MLK at annual downtown parade
As of January, 2023, the Moselle property in Colleton County where 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh...
What we know so far about the Murdaugh double murder at Moselle

Latest News

This file photo shows the front of a Walgreens store. Walgreens announced they've lifted their...
Walgreens ends buy limits on children’s fever medicines
Sue Martin is shown with her friend Melody King, who helped save her life.
Hurricane Ian survivor released from hospital after 107 days
Elon Musk is facing a class-action lawsuit involving Tesla stock owners.
Elon Musk drama shifts from Twitter to tweets about Tesla
Police in Ohio made an arrest in connection to the killing of 15-year-old DeAsia Green.
Teen charged with murder in death of 15-year-old girl