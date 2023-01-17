SC Ports OKs $100M+ in contracts for N. Charleston facility

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has voted to enter into contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars to design and build a new facility at the old U.S. Navy base in North Charleston.

The authority has broken ground on the $400 million railyard near McMillian Avenue, which is funded by the state legislature. The contracts the board approved Tuesday afternoon are the next step in moving it forward and ramping up construction.

When built, the facility will handle cargo from Norfolk Southern and CSX, which President and CEO Barbara Melvin said represents 25% of their current business.

“It has roadways so that the trains don’t interfere with passenger traffic,” Melvin said about the facility. “It has an additional rail track. It has the facility itself, along with equipment. A lot of design has already occurred, and now we’re moving into construction, which is the really exciting piece of this as we see the project coming out of the ground, so it’s a big deal.”

Board members also unanimously voted to pay over $4.3 million to design around 15 miles of rail that would head south from the facility toward Charleston before wrapping back to North Charleston.

They also awarded a contract worth just under $120 million to Landmark Construction to build the site itself. This contract includes building sound walls, rail foundations, 11 processing tracks and four arrival and departure tracks.

Melvin said they are still on track to be handling their first trains at the facility in the summer of 2025.

