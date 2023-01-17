SC Lottery
Shelby Rogers wins 1st round match at Australian Open

Shelby Rogers of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands during...
Shelby Rogers of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(Asanka Brendon Ratnayake | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MELBORNE (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers picked up a win in her first major of the 2023 season.

Rogers defeated Dutch qualifier Arianne Hartono 6-4, 6-3 on Monday night to advance to the 2nd round at the Australian Open.

Currently the 51st ranked player in the world, Rogers will have a big test in round 2 on Wednesday facing the 5th seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Playing in her 7th Australian Open, this marks just the 3rd time Rogers has made it past the 1st round of the tournament. Her longest run came in 2021 when she reached the 4th round.

