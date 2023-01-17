Shelby Rogers wins 1st round match at Australian Open

MELBORNE (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers picked up a win in her first major of the 2023 season.

Rogers defeated Dutch qualifier Arianne Hartono 6-4, 6-3 on Monday night to advance to the 2nd round at the Australian Open.

Currently the 51st ranked player in the world, Rogers will have a big test in round 2 on Wednesday facing the 5th seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Playing in her 7th Australian Open, this marks just the 3rd time Rogers has made it past the 1st round of the tournament. Her longest run came in 2021 when she reached the 4th round.

