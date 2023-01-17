Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after officers found several large suitcases of marijuana at the Charleston International Airport Monday night.

Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, according to the Charleston County Detention Center.

Airport Police received a tip from a “reliable law enforcement source” that a person was traveling to Charleston International Airport and trafficking marijuana, an incident report states.

Police say they learned the suspect was on a United Airlines flight from Denver by way of Los Angeles on Monday night and were also told the suspect was traveling with a second person.

Officers and a police K9 were in the baggage claim area when the flight arrived and conducted a “free air sniff” of several pieces of luggage, the report states. Police say the K9 alerted officers to two pieces of luggage that had Dais’s name on it.

Police say Dais first stated he didn’t pack the bags and he didn’t know who packed them, and a search warrant was conducted on the bags.

While officers were investigating Dais, Davis picked up a suitcase from the carousel that was identical to Dais’s bag. When an officer approached Davis, he attempted to flee.

Davis was taken into custody and a search warrant of his bag was conducted.

The report states officers found 25 bags of vacuum-sealed bags of “illegal narcotics” in Dais’s first suitcase, and it weighed 28 pounds. The second suitcase contained 26 bags of vacuum-sealed bags, and it weighed 29 pounds.

Officials say a total of 57 pounds of narcotics were found.

In Davis’s bag, officers found 23 large vacuum-sealed bags containing a “green plant-like substance,” the report states. In all, it weighed a little more than 26 pounds.

Both Dais and Davis were booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.