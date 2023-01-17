SC Lottery
Troopers investigating injury crash near Bonneau

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County Monday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County Monday night.

The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch. The crash is listed with injuries.

Troopers with the highway patrol and deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

Both lanes of Black Oak Road were closed as officials worked the scene.

The extent of the injuries and how many vehicles were involved is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

