1.38 magnitude earthquake felt in Dorchester Co.

The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Lowcountry on...
The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Lowcountry on Wednesday.((Source: AP))
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Lowcountry on Wednesday.

The 1.38 magnitude quake hit at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday around 4 miles southwest of Centerville, according to the USGS.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched a tool for residents to guide them through the fundamentals of earthquakes and how to prepare for them in October.

