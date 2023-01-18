Berkeley Co. official says resident concerns led to book content review

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A complaint from a patron of a Lowcountry library led to several books getting taken off the shelves last week.

Recent concerns from residents have prompted Berkeley County Library officials to evaluate some of the books on their shelves. However, no books have been permanently banned or removed from public libraries, according to the officials.

One person who chose to remain anonymous says the library administration was asked to take down books that were listed under a “850 banned books” list. This list comes from Texas lawmaker Matt Krause.

In late 2021, part of Krause’s campaign was to investigate books that cover race, gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools. Some of the books on this list include “The Confessions of Nat Turner” by William Styron, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about slavery, and “The Cider House Rules” by John Irving that addresses topics about abortion.

Library officials do not specify what books are up for review, and they do not reference Krause’s list. Jenna-Ley Jamison, the county’s public information officer, says the books being reviewed are from the libraries’ general collection.

The Berkeley County Library System’s Board of Trustees did not discuss the topic at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“I’m not privy to what materials have been looked at or reviewed,” Jamison said. “I know the library is reviewing their collection at this time. I’m not sure of the subject matter or what that reconsideration request was from a citizen. I will say that no books and no materials at this time have been removed or trashed or anything like that in any way.”

Jamison says there’s no timeline of when these books will be back on the shelves as library officials are making a thorough review on all books before they make any decisions.

The county’s library director, Gene Brunson, denied to comment.

