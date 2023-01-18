Colleton County names Adam Kinloch head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County has their next head football coach.

The school district announced late on Tuesday that Whale Branch assistant and Colleton County alum Adam Kinloch will take over the Cougars program.

Kinloch replaces Kristopher Howell who was let go after the 2022 season.

The new coach played for Colleton County from 2002-2006 and graduated in 2007.

In a statement from the district Kinloch said “I’ve prepared for this journey all my life. I’m ready to come home and give back to so many who gave to me.”

Kinloch has 10 years of coaching experience including at Whale Branch where he served as the Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

He is the son of former Walterboro and Colleton assistant coach Greg Kinsey.

“Out of the 39 candidates who applied I am elated that one of Colleton County’s very own has ascended to the helm.” Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave said in a statement. “What an exciting time it is for this community. Join us in welcoming Coach Adam Kinloch to the Colleton County High School family and Cougar Nation.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.