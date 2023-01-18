Coroner’s office identifies victim of ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a backyard of a Johns Island home Saturday.

Jarnaro Carlos Middleton, 65, of Johns Island, died from a gunshot wound at 2569 Gibbs Rd. on Jan. 14, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

