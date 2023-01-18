SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

December retail sales fall 1.1% after slipping in November

FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans cut back on spending in December, the second consecutive month they’ve done so, underscoring how inflation and the rising cost of using credit cards slowed consumer activity over the crucial holiday shopping season.

Retail sales fell 1.1% in December, following a revised 1% drop in November, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. In October, retail sales ticked up 1.3%, helped by early holiday shopping.

Auto sales declined as rising interest rates for auto loans crimped demand. That, and falling gas prices, helped to pull overall retail sales lower.

The Fed raised its key interest rate in December for the seventh time in 2022 for exactly that reason as it tries to cool spending and inflation.

Yet even excluding sales auto and gasoline sales, retail sales slipped 0.7%. Retail sales are not adjusted for inflation unlike many other government reports.

Sales fell 1.1% at electronics and appliance stores; furniture and home furnishing stores saw a 2.5% drop. And department stores suffered a 6.6% decline.

Spending has remained resilient despite a spike in inflation that began almost 19 months ago, but the capacity of Americans to continue that spending has ebbed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Bonneau
Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
Randolph Murdaugh III had four children – including Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh who is...
Murdaugh family tree explained
Berkeley announced on Wednesday that Dr. Jerry Brown was returning as head football coach in 2021
Jerry Brown dismissed as head football coach at Berkeley
As of January, 2023, the Moselle property in Colleton County where 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh...
What we know so far about the Murdaugh double murder at Moselle

Latest News

Authorities reported an arrest warrant was issued for Brian Walshe charging him with the murder...
Husband of missing woman looked up ways to dispose of body, prosecutor says
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5% of global workforce
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
The pair will tour Charleston Classical School in North Charleston and visit classrooms...
Sen. Scott, SC Superintendent Weaver to tour North Charleston school
Party City for years has faced increased competition from Walmart and Target and that pressure...
Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection