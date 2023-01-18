Family reunited with dog missing since 2019

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A nearly four-year search for a missing dog ended in happiness for one Lowcountry family.

In 2019, “Roc” went missing from his family home in North Charleston. Three and a half years later, Roc was reunited with his family after being found in St. Stephens as a stray.

The Berkeley Animal Center posted about the reunion on Facebook touting the benefits of Roc’s microchip which eventually led to Roc’s return.

Shelter officials said the family thought it was too good to be true when they were contacted, but were “elated” when they heard from the shelter.

