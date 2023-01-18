SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Family reunited with dog missing since 2019

A nearly four-year search for a missing dog ended in happiness for one Lowcountry family.
A nearly four-year search for a missing dog ended in happiness for one Lowcountry family.(Berkeley Animal Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A nearly four-year search for a missing dog ended in happiness for one Lowcountry family.

In 2019, “Roc” went missing from his family home in North Charleston. Three and a half years later, Roc was reunited with his family after being found in St. Stephens as a stray.

The Berkeley Animal Center posted about the reunion on Facebook touting the benefits of Roc’s microchip which eventually led to Roc’s return.

Shelter officials said the family thought it was too good to be true when they were contacted, but were “elated” when they heard from the shelter.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Bonneau
Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
Randolph Murdaugh III had four children – including Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh who is...
Murdaugh family tree explained
Berkeley announced on Wednesday that Dr. Jerry Brown was returning as head football coach in 2021
Jerry Brown dismissed as head football coach at Berkeley
As of January, 2023, the Moselle property in Colleton County where 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh...
What we know so far about the Murdaugh double murder at Moselle

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Teacher terminated for ignoring safety drill
The Charleston County School District has fired a teacher who refused to participate in a...
Teacher terminated for ignoring safety drill
A crash that closed an eastbound exit on I-526 Wednesday morning has been cleared.
Crews clear crash on I-526 near Mount Pleasant
The pair will tour Charleston Classical School in North Charleston and visit classrooms...
Sen. Scott, SC Superintendent Weaver to tour North Charleston school