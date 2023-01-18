James Island approves removal of grand trees for traffic circle

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of James Island Board of Zoning Appeals approved the removal of two grand trees to make way for the construction of a traffic roundabout Tuesday night.

The board voted 3 to 2 to remove the trees, with Chairwoman Brook Lyon explaining that Charleston County Transportation met the criteria for a variance.

The removal of the trees will allow for the construction of a traffic circle at the corner of Camp Road and Fort Johnson Road.

Committee Vice Chair David Savage said the proposed change was a necessity citing the danger of intersection and that engineers had made every effort to avoid the loss of trees.

“While we should always avoid the loss of grand trees when possible, the BZA made the right decision, allowing this essential safety project to move forward,” James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey said.

Woolsey said he plans to put the municipal consent agreement on the Feb. 16 town council agenda.

In noting the decision wasn’t a “done deal,” Woolsey urged residents to contact council members about the decision.

“If there is not a strong show of support by the residents of James Island, it is very possible that this opportunity to address a major safety hazard will be lost,” Woolsey said.

The debate over the removal of the trees began at the October 2022 meeting when the board decided to table the decision while more information on the project was gathered.

They again revisited the issue during the November meeting where they allowed public comment.

Minutes from the November meeting show that those who spoke out in opposition to the project cited the removal of the trees as the issue and not the implementation of the proposed roundabout.

“It’s a special place with a special look,” one resident was quoted as saying in the meeting.

Previous iterations of the plan called for the removal of up to 16 grand trees for the project, but the option approved Tuesday called for only the removal of two of the trees to create the “urban compact roundabout.”

