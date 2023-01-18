SC Lottery
North Charleston holding public hearing on redistricting

The North Charleston City Council is holding a public input session for proposed changes to...
The North Charleston City Council is holding a public input session for proposed changes to city council districts.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston City Council is holding a public input session for proposed changes to city council districts.

The Committee of the Whole will hear the public comments on the proposed changes that reflect changes in demographics and population during the 2020 census.

The council seeks to balance district sizes to ensure votes hold the same weight in each district.

The public hearing will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall located at 2500 City Hall Lane in North Charleston.

The hearing can also be seen live on the city’s Facebook page.

The city has also set up viewing times and locations for residents to view the current districts and proposed changes ahead of the hearing.

The maps went on display Tuesday and are available for viewing between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the following locations:

  • North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston, SC 29406
  • Gethsemani Community Center, 2449 Beacon St, North Charleston, SC 29405
  • Perry-Webb Community Center, 3200 Appleton Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
  • North Charleston Athletic Center, 5794 Casper Padgett Way, North Charleston, SC 29406
  • North Charleston Aquatic Center, 8610 Patriot Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29420
The North Charleston City Council is holding a public input session for proposed changes to city council districts.(City of North Charleston)

Comments can be made before the meeting here.

Written opinions can also be submitted to the city clerk by emailing fieldsc@northcharleston.org.

More information on the proposed maps is available on the city’s website.

