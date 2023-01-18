Riot confirmed at McCrady training center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center.

Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.

The situation is under control, several cadets were transported for treatment. Parents are being notified according to officials.

Earlier today, the South Carolina Youth ChalleNGe Academy released this statement:

Statement from SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy. (SC YOUTH CHALLENGE ACADEMY/FACEBOOK)

Major General Van McCarty added the SC National Guard will fully cooperate, and support an investigation of the incident.

This story is still developing.

