Sen. Scott, SC Superintendent Weaver to tour North Charleston school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - United States Sen. Tim Scott (R - S.C.) and South Carolina Education Superintendent Ellen Weaver will visit a school in North Charleston Wednesday.

The pair will tour Charleston Classical School in North Charleston and visit classrooms beginning at 10 a.m.

The visit kicks off Scott’s celebration of National School Choice Week which begins next week.

Scott says education innovation is a “key plank” of his Opportunity Agenda in working to ensure all families have access to quality education.

