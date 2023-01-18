Steve LaPrad resigns as head football coach at Fort Dorchester

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the top high school football coaches in the Lowcountry is out of a job.

After 20 seasons, Steve LaPrad has resigned as the head coach at Fort Dorchester.

No reason was given for the resignation which was confirmed by Dorchester District 2 on Wednesday afternoon.

LaPrad, who is regarded by most as one of the top coaches in the state, led the Patriots to the 5-A state championship game in 2022. He also led the team to the 4-A title back in 2015.

DD2 sent a message to the football players’ families saying “I want to make you aware that Fort Dorchester High School has received the resignation of Mr. Steve LaPrad as head football coach. We want to thank Coach for his many years of dedicated service to the Patriot football program.”

When asked on Tuesday about LaPrad’s status as Athletic Director and head football coach at the school, a DD2 spokesperson would only say “We don’t comment on personnel matters.” They have not returned a message asking who is currently in charge of the program and the department.

In his 20 years with the Patriots, LaPrad won more than 170 games.

Fort Dorchester becomes the 5th head coaching opening in the Lowcountry along with North Charleston, First Baptist, Hanahan and Berkeley.

Northwood Academy and Colleton County have also made coaching changes this offseason.

