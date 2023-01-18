SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Steve LaPrad resigns as head football coach at Fort Dorchester

After 20 seasons, Steve LaPrad resigned as the head football coach at Fort Dorchester on...
After 20 seasons, Steve LaPrad resigned as the head football coach at Fort Dorchester on Wednesday.(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the top high school football coaches in the Lowcountry is out of a job.

After 20 seasons, Steve LaPrad has resigned as the head coach at Fort Dorchester.

No reason was given for the resignation which was confirmed by Dorchester District 2 on Wednesday afternoon.

LaPrad, who is regarded by most as one of the top coaches in the state, led the Patriots to the 5-A state championship game in 2022. He also led the team to the 4-A title back in 2015.

DD2 sent a message to the football players’ families saying “I want to make you aware that Fort Dorchester High School has received the resignation of Mr. Steve LaPrad as head football coach. We want to thank Coach for his many years of dedicated service to the Patriot football program.”

When asked on Tuesday about LaPrad’s status as Athletic Director and head football coach at the school, a DD2 spokesperson would only say “We don’t comment on personnel matters.” They have not returned a message asking who is currently in charge of the program and the department.

In his 20 years with the Patriots, LaPrad won more than 170 games.

Fort Dorchester becomes the 5th head coaching opening in the Lowcountry along with North Charleston, First Baptist, Hanahan and Berkeley.

Northwood Academy and Colleton County have also made coaching changes this offseason.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Bonneau
Randolph Murdaugh III had four children – including Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh who is...
Murdaugh family tree explained
Berkeley announced on Wednesday that Dr. Jerry Brown was returning as head football coach in 2021
Jerry Brown dismissed as head football coach at Berkeley
As of January, 2023, the Moselle property in Colleton County where 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh...
What we know so far about the Murdaugh double murder at Moselle

Latest News

High school basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (1/17)
VIDEO: Stall girls get road win over Ft. Dorchester
VIDEO: Stall girls get road win over Ft. Dorchester
VIDEO: James Island escapes with win over Beckham
VIDEO: James Island escapes with win over Beckham
VIDEO: Goose Creek boys get win over Cane Bay
VIDEO: Goose Creek boys get win over Cane Bay