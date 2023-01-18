Sullivan’s Island looking to rehabilitate eroding early-1900s trolley bridge

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Sullivan’s Island will be looking to rehabilitate part of an old trolley bridge that has been eroding away due to king tides and passing boats.

The Old Bridge off Conquest Street used to connect to Pitt Street in Mount Pleasant. Nowadays, drops of about several feet can be seen toward the marsh as the structure erodes.

Town Administrator Andy Benke said officials are working with a local engineer to save this piece of history before it washes away.

He said the bridge was built in the early 1900s, and the town is looking to shore up the structure’s natural foundation and improve the bridge deck to eliminate trip hazards.

“It’s just been a nice place for people to enjoy access to the water, nice view, spend the afternoon fishing or relaxing, and the town would like to keep it that way,” Benke said. “The asphalt deck has sort of caved in, and it’s starting to fall off into the marsh, and it’s really a walking hazard. We just want to make sure it’s safe for the public.”

Benke said recent king tides and the wakes from passing boats are to blame for the crumbling foundation and bulkhead.

Although costs have not yet been worked out to fix the 800-foot-long span, Benke said the town doesn’t want to change it too much from what it is now.

Benke said a contract could be presented to the council in the next few weeks, and it could be at least a year before the bridge is fully fixed up.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.