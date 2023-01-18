SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Upstate lawmakers want drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent

(WHSV)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate lawmakers have sponsored a bill that, if passed, would require convicted drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent in a crash.

On Tuesday, Representatives Stewart Jones and Joseph White introduced the bill, which would apply to crashes involving vehicles or boats, in the South Carolina House.

If a driver is convicted of reckless vehicular homicide while under the influence or convicted of reckless vehicular homicide with a past DUI conviction, the driver would have to pay child support to the victim’s children who are minors.

The payments would continue until the child reaches 18 and graduates high school.

The bill was referred to the House judiciary committee.

What do you think about the bill? Vote in the poll on the FOX Carolina homepage.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Bonneau
Randolph Murdaugh III had four children – including Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh who is...
Murdaugh family tree explained
Berkeley announced on Wednesday that Dr. Jerry Brown was returning as head football coach in 2021
Jerry Brown dismissed as head football coach at Berkeley
As of January, 2023, the Moselle property in Colleton County where 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh...
What we know so far about the Murdaugh double murder at Moselle

Latest News

Rep. Jay West, R – Anderson, speaks during a press conference at the State House in Columbia on...
SC lawmakers looking to streamline statewide workforce development efforts
Dashcam video from the night of the crash shows Mallory Beach's boyfriend, Anthony Cook,...
The crash that started it all: Deadly boat crash puts Murdaugh family into spotlight
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC lawmakers looking to streamline statewide workforce development efforts
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and SC Superintendent Ellen Weaver met with kids at Charleston Classical...
Sen. Scott, SC Superintendent Weaver tour North Charleston school
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED ‘making progress’ on Stephen Smith case; Family still in the dark