Warmer than average temperatures to continue!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect a dry Wednesday with more clouds than sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures. A mostly cloudy sky will yield temperatures in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A weak disturbance will approach late Thursday bringing a slight chance of rain. Highs will top out in the mid 70s. Sunny skies are likely Friday before clouds start to increase on Saturday. Rain will follow on Sunday with showers off and on throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 73.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Shower Possible Late. High 75.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 60.

SUNDAY: Rain Likely. High 66.

