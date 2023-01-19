SC Lottery
Charleston Police looking to identify women connected to hotel thefts

Detectives with the Charleston Police Department need your help identifying two women.
By Thomas Gruel
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston Police Department need your help identifying two women.

Police say the two women are persons of interest in a string of thefts from hotel rooms.

Items like pocketbooks, a cell phone and jewelry were taken from hotel rooms at a Wentworth Street hotel on Jan. 10, according to police. Authorities didn’t specify which hotel.

If you recognize the pair or have any information, you are asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

