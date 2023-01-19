Crash blocks two WB lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Rd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash involving two vehicles on I-26 Thursday night.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash is blocking two middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. (SCDOT)

No word yet on if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.