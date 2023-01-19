SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday

Most of the Lowcountry will see between one and two inches of rain on Sunday, with isolated areas possibly reaching up to three inches by Sunday night.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry could see between one and three inches of rain Sunday, according to the latest forecasts.

Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said most of the area will see rainfall totals of between one and two inches by Sunday night, but the forecast calls for isolated areas of northern Colleton and Dorchester Counties to record up to three inches of rain by Sunday night.

The amount of rain will depend on the speed of the system moving through the area, he said.

“Rainfall should start late Saturday night and continue off and on through much of Sunday,” Walsh said.

He said no major flooding is expected, however, and there is currently no severe weather threat.

“It will be a wet day. It’ll be a good day to sit home, watch TV, hang out,” Walsh said.

While the rain may derail some outdoor plans, Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said this is “exactly the type of rain we need with our dry conditions we’ve had lately.”

The Live 5 Weather team declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day because of the amount of rainfall expected.

