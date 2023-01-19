SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man finds decades-old message inside bottle

Never in a million years did Jeremy Weir expect to run across a bottle with a message inside dating back four decades.
By Lauren Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A south Mississippi man has made a rare discovery while fishing on the Pearl River, and it dates back to 1983.

Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his boating trips for as long as he can remember.

However, never in a million years did he expect to run across a bottle with a message inside dating back four decades.

“I was out on the river, and one of my hobbies is collecting driftwood and occasionally old bottles,” Weir explained. “If I see an interesting bottle out on the Pearl, I’ll pick them up, check them out and occasionally bring them home.”

On Monday, Jeremy headed north on the Pearl River toward Bogalusa, approximately two miles out. That’s when he came across the mysterious bottle.

“Got the bottle home and looked at it, kind of washed the mud off of it and there was something in it,” he said. “I looked at it initially, and I thought it was trash. I noticed there was a little plastic baggy; it looked like maybe a calendar out of somebody’s planner, and it was dated 1983.”

Weir said the bottle instantly caught his attention out on the water. He said the bottle had a more distinct shape as opposed to others he’s collected.

“Well, it was an odd bottle. It has a stopper on it with a metal clamp holding it on, kind of an antique sort of clamp,” he said.

Weir worked with his daughter who is a lawyer to contact the sender named David. David was just 3 years old when the letter was penned by a relative on his behalf.

“I said, ‘Is this David?’ He said, ‘Yes, it is.’ ‘I have something that belongs to you.’ I said I know this sounds crazy, but I found a bottle in the Pearl River today that has your name and phone number, and that you live in Jackson, Mississippi. He’s like, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute, I’m going to put you on the speakerphone; I want my wife to hear this. Would you mind repeating?’ I repeated and read the letter to him, and they were just blown away,” Weir said.

Weir is now making arrangements to meet David in Jackson to return his childhood letter within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
Berkeley announced on Wednesday that Dr. Jerry Brown was returning as head football coach in 2021
Jerry Brown dismissed as head football coach at Berkeley
The Charleston County School District has fired a teacher who refused to participate in a...
Teacher terminated for ignoring safety drill
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a backyard...
Coroner’s office identifies victim of ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
After 20 seasons, Steve LaPrad resigned as the head football coach at Fort Dorchester on...
Steve LaPrad resigns as head football coach at Fort Dorchester

Latest News

Frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans are raising alarms about whether...
As US nears debt limit, political frictions raising alarms
In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York....
Amazon axes charity program amid wider cost-cutting moves
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
Poll: Satisfaction in US healthcare drops among adults
FILE - New Kids Kids On The Block members, from left, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Donnie...
Jonathan Knight said he felt ‘pressure’ to keep his sexuality a secret in New Kids On The Block’s early days