National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial

Next week members of the media will converge onto the town of less than 6,000 people for coverage of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.
By Raphael James
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial next week.

The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.

Raphael James spoke with CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste about why the network is making national news out of this local trial.

