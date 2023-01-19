Near record highs today, wet weather for the weekend!
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will approach the area this evening bringing a slight chance of rain followed by cooler weather as we head toward the weekend.
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Warm and Breezy. Evening Shower Possible. High 77.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.
SATURDAY: Turning Cloudy. Chilly. High 58.
SUNDAY: Rain Likely. High 65.
