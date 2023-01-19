Near record highs today, wet weather for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will approach the area this evening bringing a slight chance of rain followed by cooler weather as we head toward the weekend.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Warm and Breezy. Evening Shower Possible. High 77.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.

SATURDAY: Turning Cloudy. Chilly. High 58.

SUNDAY: Rain Likely. High 65.

