Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Ladson store

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning attempted robbery at a...
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning attempted robbery at a retail store.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning attempted robbery at a Ladson retail store.

Officers responded to the Dollar General at 3868 Ladson Road for the reported robbery attempt.

Cpt. Chris Hirsch said a person presented a gun at the store around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The person left empty-handed and no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

