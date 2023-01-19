Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Ladson store
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning attempted robbery at a Ladson retail store.
Officers responded to the Dollar General at 3868 Ladson Road for the reported robbery attempt.
Cpt. Chris Hirsch said a person presented a gun at the store around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The person left empty-handed and no injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
