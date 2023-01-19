SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Poll: Satisfaction in US healthcare drops among adults

FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup report, the number of adults who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as 'excellent' or 'good' dropped below 50%.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a recent poll, nearly half of U.S. adults said the nation’s health care system has “major problems.”

The latest Gallup report released Thursday said that, for the first time in a 20-year trend, the number of adults who rated the system as “poor” has jumped above 20%.

Those who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as “excellent” or “good” dropped below 50%.

Satisfaction has remained high among adults ages 55 and older but declined among young and middle-aged adults.

That may be a reflection of views on abortion access and other changes that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gallup.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
Berkeley announced on Wednesday that Dr. Jerry Brown was returning as head football coach in 2021
Jerry Brown dismissed as head football coach at Berkeley
The Charleston County School District has fired a teacher who refused to participate in a...
Teacher terminated for ignoring safety drill
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a backyard...
Coroner’s office identifies victim of ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
After 20 seasons, Steve LaPrad resigned as the head football coach at Fort Dorchester on...
Steve LaPrad resigns as head football coach at Fort Dorchester

Latest News

A message in a bottle was found by a Mississippi man.
Man finds decades-old message inside bottle
FILE - New Kids Kids On The Block members, from left, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Donnie...
Jonathan Knight said he felt ‘pressure’ to keep his sexuality a secret in New Kids On The Block’s early days
Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.
Missing woman’s burned car found; man charged with murder, police say
Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.Authorities have charged a man with the...
Burned car of missing woman found