SC airports sets record for guns discovered by TSA

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Transportation Security Administration says a record number of firearms were discovered in travelers’ carry-on luggage by officers in 2022.

Charleston International Airport had the most firearms discovered in the state at 32, up from 30 discovered in 2021 and setting a new record.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport saw the second-highest number of firearms at 21.

In total, the state saw 79 total firearms in carry-on bags in 2022, up from 72 in 2021.

The TSA screened approximately 6.54 million travelers in South Carolina airports in 2022. The number of travelers leaving South Carolina airports increased by 17.6 percent over last year, officials said.

Nationwide, the number of firearms found during screened was 6,542 in 2022, up from 5,972 in 2021. Nationally, TSA says 761 million passengers were screened. An increase of 30 percent over 2021.

Officials say firearms can be taken on flights as long as they are unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case and placed in a checked bag.

More information on traveling with firearms can be found on their website along with TSA’s civil penalties for prohibited items.

