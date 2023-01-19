SC Lottery
Shelby Rogers falls in 2nd round of Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka, right, of Belarus is congratulated by Shelby Rogers of the U.S. following...
Aryna Sabalenka, right, of Belarus is congratulated by Shelby Rogers of the U.S. following their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)(Dita Alangkara | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MELBOURNE (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers was eliminated from the Australian Open with a 2nd round loss to the 5th seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-1.

Rogers, currently the 51st ranked player in the world, was up 3-1 in the 1st set before Sabalenka would take 5 straight games to win the first set.

Sabalenka cruised through the 2nd set to take the match.

Playing in her 7th Australian Open, this marks just the 3rd time Rogers has made it past the 1st round of the tournament. Her longest run came in 2021 when she reached the 4th round.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

