Shelby Rogers falls in 2nd round of Australian Open

MELBOURNE (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers was eliminated from the Australian Open with a 2nd round loss to the 5th seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-1.

Rogers, currently the 51st ranked player in the world, was up 3-1 in the 1st set before Sabalenka would take 5 straight games to win the first set.

Sabalenka cruised through the 2nd set to take the match.

Playing in her 7th Australian Open, this marks just the 3rd time Rogers has made it past the 1st round of the tournament. Her longest run came in 2021 when she reached the 4th round.

